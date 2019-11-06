ALLOMES,
Maureen (nee Cargill):
27.07.1930 - 03.11.2019
Beloved wife of the late Lionel. Mother of Julie, Carolyn (deceased), Sandra and Wendy. Grandmother of Asha, Louise, Timothy, Matthew, Benjamin and Logan. Great-Grandmother of Elliot, Ritchie, Grayson and Frank.
Mum and Dad together again.
A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Faith in the Oaks, Glenview Road, Glen Eden, on Thursday 7th November at 2.00pm.
Wm Morrison
Funeral Directors Ltd
09 8360029
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 6, 2019