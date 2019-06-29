CRIMP,
Mathew Charles (Matt):
On 25 June 2019. Adored dad of Jackson, dearly loved son of Bryan and Lisa and stepdad Neil. Treasured brother of David, Shannon, Ryan and Liam. Loved nephew and cousin. A loyal and good mate to many.
A fun loving, caring,
big-hearted man.
Forever in our hearts.
Now at peace and on
his next journey.
A celebration of Matt's life will be held on Wednesday 3 July at 2pm at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa. Communications to the family c/-PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 29, 2019