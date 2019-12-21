WONG, Mary (nee Soo):

Dear Family and Friends,

Mum had so many family and friends whose hearts she touched, and who she loved and appreciated. We wish to sincerely thank you for all your love, friendship, kindness, generosity and amazing support over Mum's life. We are also grateful to everyone who attended the celebration of Mum's life on 14 December 2019, and for all the kind expressions of sympathy by way of cards, emails, phone calls, visits, flowers, cooking, baking and donations to Arohanui Hospice. Your overwhelming thoughtfulness and generosity has been a great comfort to us. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of your kindness and support, as many addresses are unknown.

Best wishes and

Merry Christmas

- Eric, Gary, Geoff, Karen, and families



