WONG, Mary (nee Soo):
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Friday, November 29, 2019, aged 88. Beloved wife of Eric. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Caroline, Geoff and Julie, and Karen. Much loved grandmother of Marcus and Stephanie, Ben and Hayley. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lily Lui, Nola and Tong Young, Nancy Goh, and May and Chee Min Seow, and sister of the late George, Betty, Annie, Amy and Shirley. Loved Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks to the outstanding teams and kind and caring staff at the Palmerston North Hospital Oncology Unit and Arohanui Hospice. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Mary's life to be held at the Palmerston North Central Baptist Church, 190 Church Street, Palmerston North on Saturday 14 December 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arohanui Hospice. Collection boxes will be available at the church. Messages may be sent to the Wong family, c/- Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414, or left on the tributes page at www.beauchamp.co.nz
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 7, 2019