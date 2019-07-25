WHITTINGTON, Mary
(nee Lindsay):
On Monday 22nd July 2019, peacefully at Masonic Court Rest Home, Palmerston North, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Eric. Loved mother of Neil (deceased), Alastair, and Sara. Treasured Grannie to her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved sister and Aunty. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Masonic Court Rest Home may be left in the Chapel foyer. A celebration of Mary's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 29th July 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 25, 2019