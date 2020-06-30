WARD, Mary:
Passed away peacefully at Chiswick Park Lifecare on Saturday, 27 June 2020, aged 88 years, in the presence of her best friend Alan Ward. Also a much loved mother of Wendy, Jennifer, Shirley and Tania, and grandma to Sarah, Angus, Charlotte, Jasper and Julian. We intend to hold a celebration of Mary's life early in September. All messages to the Ward family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In accordance with Mary's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 30, 2020