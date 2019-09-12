McKENNA, Mary Frances:
Of Palmerston North. On Wednesday 11th September 2019, peacefully at Arohanui Hospice surrounded by her loving and caring family. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Very much loved Mum of Shelley and John Mills, Tracey and Grant Shearman, Hilary and Greg, Grant and Sarah. Cherished Nan of Hannah, Callum and Alex; Thomas, Emily and Olivia; Liam, Niamh and Connor; Plum and James. Loved Great-Grandma of Felix. Loved sister-in-law of Joyce. "A life time of serving others". In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North, would be appreciated or may be left in Church foyer. Messages to the McKenna family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441, or may be left at www.robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, 109 College Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 16th September 2019, at 11.00am. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019