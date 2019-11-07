Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(Maureen) (nee Carroll):

Passed away peacefully at Madison Rest Home Levin on Monday 4th November 2019, 86 years young. Beloved wife of the late Bob Kerins. Treasured mother of Mike, Pat, Tony, Mary, Paul, Brian, Sean, and their loved ones. Will be greatly missed by her 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Our sincere thanks for the love and care from the Madison staff.

Mum, Nana and Aunty Maur's lived a full and happy life, loved her family and her catholic faith.

Rest in peace beautiful lady - Your loving family

A Rosary for Maureen will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Weraroa Road, Levin, at 6.00pm on Friday 8th November followed by her Requiem Mass on Saturday 9th November at 10.30am. Maureen's burial will take place at Woodville Cemetery at 2.00pm.







