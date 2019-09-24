BUNNING,

Mary Elisabeth (née Gray):

Peacefully at her home on Sunday 22 September 2019, in her 75th year. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Milson. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven Tribe and Fran Brinn (Blenheim), Cherie Tribe (Sydney), Michael Tribe and Katie Richards (Paraparaumu). Loved step-mother and step-mother-in-law of Sheryn and Carl Lehndorf (Waitara), Katrina and Brent McNab (Lepperton), Alan and Lynne Bunning (Bell Block). Cherished friend of Lee-anne Smylie (Palmerston North). Loved Nana and Nana-Mary of her 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Taranaki Hospice may be left at the service. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at the Park City Church, 94 Hurlstone Drive, New Plymouth, on Thursday 26 September at 2.00pm. Interment will take place at the Feilding Cemetery on Friday 27 September at 2.00pm.





