BENNETT, Mary:
Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Manor Rest Home, surrounded by family on Friday, October 11, 2019, aged 96 and a quarter years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Sandra, Clifford and Jennifer, and Elizabeth and David Mills. Loved Grandma and Grammy to her 7 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Bennett family, C/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A service for Mary will be held in Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday, 15 October 2019, at 2.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 14, 2019