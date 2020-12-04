Mary BARBER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary BARBER.
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Brigid's Catholic Church
Monmouth Street
Feilding
View Map
Death Notice

BARBER,
Mary Helena (nee Cameron):
Of Feilding. On Monday, December 1, 2020. In her 87th year. Much loved wife of the late Bryan (Bob) Oswald Barber. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Nigel Long, Bryan and Barbara, John and Kristine, and Mark and Jill (NSW, Australia). Dearly loved Grannie of Kimberley, Courtney, Jordin, Alec, Fran, Meg, Jessica, and Emily, and their partners. Proud great-grandmother of Oskar, Leo, Grace, Fergus, and Poppy. Messages to the Barber family, c/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. Friends are invited to attend a service for Mary at St. Brigid's Catholic Church, Monmouth Street, Feilding, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Feilding Cemetery.

logo
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.