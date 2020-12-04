BARBER,
Mary Helena (nee Cameron):
Of Feilding. On Monday, December 1, 2020. In her 87th year. Much loved wife of the late Bryan (Bob) Oswald Barber. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Nigel Long, Bryan and Barbara, John and Kristine, and Mark and Jill (NSW, Australia). Dearly loved Grannie of Kimberley, Courtney, Jordin, Alec, Fran, Meg, Jessica, and Emily, and their partners. Proud great-grandmother of Oskar, Leo, Grace, Fergus, and Poppy. Messages to the Barber family, c/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. Friends are invited to attend a service for Mary at St. Brigid's Catholic Church, Monmouth Street, Feilding, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Feilding Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020