Mary AKERS

Guest Book
  • "Bev our thoughts are with you and your family."
    - Judith and Peter Zwart
  • "Deepest sympathy to the Akers family. From Colin Nagel"
    - Colin Nagel
  • "My deepest sympathies to all family members at this very..."
  • "Thinking of Molly's family at this time. She was a true..."
    - Jennifer Reichenbach-Sisk
  • "Dearest Molly has been such supporter of the young people..."
    - Sir Graeme and Jo-anne Dingle
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Opiki Hall
919 Opiki Road
Opiki
View Map
Death Notice

AKERS,
Mary Justine (Molly):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Carol and Jacques Bahbout (London), Judy (Binty) and John Callesen, Hugh and Judy, Clive and Jayne, Bev Akers and Gary Bevins. Much loved grandmother of Jacky and Nicole; Sarah, Jennie, Hannah and Emma; Anna and William; Jane, Penny, Lucy, Sophie and Chloe. Cherished great-grandmother to her 21 great-grandchildren. Thanks to staff at Summerset Care Centre. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Molly's life at the Opiki Hall, 919 Opiki Road, Opiki, on Sunday, 16th August 2020, at 1.30pm. Followed by private cremation.

logo
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.