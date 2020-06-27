Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marwyn ROSEWARNE. View Sign Death Notice



Marwyn Eileen:

On Thursday 25 June 2020. Peacefully at Arohanui Hospice. Aged 80. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Stephen. Loved nana of Hayden & Liz; Malcolm & Chantelle; and Cameron. Best GG in the world to Zoe; Breanna; and Mason. A service for Marwyn will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 1 July, 2020, at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the foyer or sent to PO Box 5349, Palmerston North. Messages can be sent to the Little family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.







