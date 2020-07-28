SINKINSON,
Marlene Wilson:
Peacefully with family by her side at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Monday, July 27, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Much loved Mum to Jo and Neil Cummings, Scott and Rachelle. Nana Sinky to Jess and Paul, James, Liam, and Tyler. Great-Nana Sinky to Lucy and Oscar. All messages to the Sinkinson family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Marlene's life will be held in the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Thursday 30 July, at 2.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard from July 28 to July 29, 2020