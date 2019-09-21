RASELL,
Mark Anthony (Skippy):
With great sadness Mark passed away peacefully at Chiswick Park Rest Home on Monday 16 September 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Judy for 52 years. Loved father of Dean, Natasha, Nicholas and father-in-law of Issy, Kerry and Helen. Adored Grandpa of 8 and a friend to many. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 29 Pitama Road, Awapuni, Palmerston North, on Monday 23 September 2019, at 11.00am. Messages can be sent to the Rasell family, PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 21, 2019