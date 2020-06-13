FRANCIS, Marjory Cissie:

Peacefully on 5 June 2020, aged 103 years. Loved wife of the late Geoffrey Pyner and the late Ken Francis. Much loved Mum of Nicolas, Fiona, Catriona, Jeremy and Christopher and loved stepmother of Hugh, Ian (deceased) and Pamela. Loved Grandmother of her 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Grateful thanks to the staff at Brittany House for their genuine, loving care of Marjory, especially to Rose who Mum considered her very best friend, your love and friendship for Marjory made her last years such happy ones. You were so very important to her and her Family are so very grateful to you. Private cremation has been held.





