BAILEY, Marjory:
Of Levin. Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Friday 14th August 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Kenneth and Robyn, Stuart and Catherine. Loving Nana of Liam, Declan, Fraser, and Jacob. Special thanks to the team at OPAL ward for their care and support. In light of the current Covid-19 situation, a private family farewell will be held, and at a later date, a memorial service will be held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 15, 2020