WHITING, Marjorie Lavinia
(Marj) (nee Staples):
Passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday 27 November 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Treasured Mum of Barbara and Dave Ravenhill, and David and Julie. Much loved Nana of Shane, and Vicki; Brett, and Kurt; Great-Nana of Corrin, Justin, Hailie, Kayden, and Camille. Loved sister of Keith and Elaine (both deceased), and Jacqueline.
"Rest in Peace"
Messages to the Whiting family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A service to celebrate Marj's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 2 December 2020, at 2.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 30, 2020