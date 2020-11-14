STUART-WALKER,

Marjorie Helen (nee Currie):

Aged 86 years young. Slipped away peacefully into the arms of the Lord after a short illness on 10 November 2020 at Tauranga Hospital with her niece by her side. Daughter of May and Bill Currie (both deceased). Sister of Peter and Joan (both deceased). Dearly loved and precious aunt of Suzanne and Gavin. Much loved great-aunt of Sarah and Peter, Melissa and Neil, and James. Treasured great-great aunt of Ella, Lissa, Hunter, Sophia, Ethan, and Elliott.

Her friendship an inspiration, her love a blessing. She will be missed beyond belief.

Special thanks to the staff of Acacia Park Rest Home for their compassionate and loving care of Marj. A service for Marj will be held at the Omokoroa Community Church, Hamurana Road, Omokoroa on Monday 23 November 2020 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.





