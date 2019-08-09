IMRIE, Marjorie:

Bruce; Peter and Katrine; Ron and Beryl; and Brian Free, would like to thank everyone for the cards, messages, visits and attending the service for their mother and mother-in-law. Everyone was so generous with their love and support. Many thanks to the Masonic Court for the hospital level care and love you gave Marjorie and us. Thank you Father Joe Grayland and the parish of St Mary's Foxton. Please accept this as a personal thank you until we meet again in person.



