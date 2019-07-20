Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie IMRIE. View Sign Death Notice



21.12.1921 - 19.7.2019

Of Feilding/Foxton Beach. In her 98th year. Loved wife of the late C.G. (Joe) Imrie. Loved mother, mother-in-law and nana of: Ron and Beryl (Sharon and Frank Lundberg, the late Michelle, Brent and Sarah, Sandra and Glen Brown); Ann (deceased) and Brian Free (Robyn and Garry Beere; Michael Free and Marie Hearty; Brenda and Alan Holmes); Bruce; Peter and Katrine (Rebecca Imrie and Jo Neilson, Amanda and Scott Wright); much loved AM of Denise Greenslade (Warkworth) and Allison Davis (London) Emily Davis (Kalgoorlie). Much loved great-nana of Elise and Pippa Imrie (Nana Im of Abbie and James), Gareth Beere, Josephine Hearty-Free, Kate and Rachel Holmes, Mackenzie and Bailey Neilson-Imrie, Louie, Maggie and Archie Wright.

R.I.P.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Blind Foundation, Freepost 70894, Private Bag 99910, Newmarket, Auckland 1149 or can be left in the box in the church foyer. A service will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Johnston Street, Foxton (Main Road), on Tuesday 23rd July, at 10.30am then to a burial at the Foxton cemetery.







