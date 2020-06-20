SMITH, Marion Daisy:
Of Palmerston North. Peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Monday 6 April 2020. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Neville. Much loved mother of Maxina (deceased) and Sharon. The best Nan to Richard, Steffan, Lisa, Jessica, and all of her great and great-great-grandchildren. Messages c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A celebration of Marion's life will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 26 June 2020 at 10.30am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 20, 2020