Marion GILMORE (1946 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of the passing of Marion. I have lots of..."
    - Loretta Pearson
  • "To John, Erin & Bede Sorry of your lost, Marion is a very..."
    - Craig Smith
  • "To John, Erin & Bede Sorry for your lost, Marion is a very..."
    - Craig Smith
  • "To John, Erin & Bede. Sorry for your lost, Marion was very..."
    - Craig Smith
  • "Rest in peace dear Marion. You really "fought the good..."
    - Helen Collins
Service Information
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
068357196
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
58 Osier Road,
Napier
Death Notice

GILMORE, Marion D.:
29.4.1946 – 20.7.2020
Dearly loved wife of John for 54 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Erin and John, Bede and Karen. Grammy to Ben, Zoe, Isaac, Maia, Abraham, Solomon, Malachi, Hannah (deceased), Elijah, Macy and Mia. Special thanks to Drs Radford, Tamatea Medical Centre and Princess Alexandra Hospital. Requiem Mass for Marion will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, 58 Osier Road, Napier, on Friday 24 July at 11am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Malaghan Institute of Medical Research would be appreciated. Messages to the Gilmore family, c/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.