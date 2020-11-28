YORK, Marilyn Joan:
Marilyn passed away peacefully at Palmerston Manor Rest Home, on 21 November 2020, aged 67 years. Beloved wife of the late David Thomas, David Carroll and Melvyn York, mother to Kim and Eskerina, Nana to Rachael and Cateline, daughter of William and Elsie Perfect, and sister to Elaine, Cheryl, Ray and Ann. Marilyn was also a cherished aunty, sister-in-law and friend. Marilyn spent the most of her life in the Manawatu, in the early days on the farm, then on to travel the country before settling down and starting a family. Special thanks to the Palmerston Manor staff who cared for Marilyn so well throughout her years there. A private service was held on Monday 23 November, with Elvis playing softly in the background as many treasured memories of Marilyn were shared amongst the small group gathered. Messages to Marilyn's family, c/- 11b Stewart Crescent, Hokowhitu, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 28, 2020