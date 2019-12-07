Marie POSKITT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie POSKITT.
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit
197 Broadway Ave
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

POSKITT, Marie Therese:
Passed away peacefully, aged 89, on Friday 6th December 2019. Most loved and loving wife of the late Ray Poskitt. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Denise, Louise and Bruce Reiche, Jenny and Stuart Doidge. Loved Nana of Kate, Mark and Daniel Poskitt; Maria Reiche; Tim, Chris and Nicole Doidge. A Requiem Mass for Marie will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Ave, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 10th December, at 1.30pm.


Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.