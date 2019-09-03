HARRIS, Marie Frances
(formerly MacLeod)
(nee Towler):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 1, 2019, in her 81st year. Much loved wife of Tony, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Geoff Harding (Kopane), Dean MacLeod (Auckland), Lisa MacLeod and Keith Hilton (Brisbane), Gillian Harris (New Plymouth), Joanne and Terry Palanuik (Alberta, Canada), Bruce and Donna Harris (Auckland). Treasured Grandmother of Luke Harding, Clare Harding and Shane Kendall, Holly and James MacLeod, Alana Hilton, Ryan Palanuik and Talysha Gering, Jared Palanuik, Anna Holland and Chris Hirst. A service for Marie will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to National Heart Foundation, PO Box 12136, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 3, 2019