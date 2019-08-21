COLLIS, Marie Daphne
(née Cudby):
Died peacefully at Ultimate Care Aroha, Palmerston North on Thursday 15 August 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan, proud mother and mother-in-law of Fay and Gary Foster (Ashhurst), Gay and Mark Tunnicliffe (Auckland), Gordon and Adele Collis (Brisbane), Allan and Roslyn Collis (Wellington) and Jan Collis (Auckland). Grandmother of Mathew, Christopher, Joshua, Bradley, Benjamin, Mitchell, Grace, Oliver, Florence and Luke and 9 great-grandchildren. A private service for Marie has been held. Messages can be sent to the Collis family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 21, 2019