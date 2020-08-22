CLELAND, Marie Rosanne:
Passed away on 19 August 2020 in Odzaci, Bosnia-Herzegovina. Dearly loved wife of Barry and mother of Nicholas and Liz, Christiana, Johanna, Micah, Rebekah and Daniel, and Thomas. Much loved sister of Stephen, Gerald, Philip and Peter. Grandmother of Adam, Ryan, Eleanor and Grace. A funeral was held on 21 August in Bosnia.
Her heart was always for her family and those who did not know Jesus as their Saviour. She is now at peace with her Lord and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 22, 2020