FRENCH,
Marguerite Lilian (Margaret):
21.10.1927 - 22.09.2020
Passed away peacefully at Willard Rest Home, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of Ron (dec). Dearly loved mum and mum-in-law of Mike and Sue, Stella and Adam, Colin. Loved Nana to Sam, Ruth, George, Kelly, Tom, Tiare. Great-Nana to Chloe and Jack. The family would like to acknowledge the care and kindness that Marguerite received during her 8 years at Willard. A private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 10, 2020