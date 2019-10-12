WALSH, Margaret Te Ruihi
(nee Broughton):
He kuia nõ Ngãti Raukawa, Ngã Rauru, Te ãtiawa, Te ãtihaunui-ã-Pãpãrangi hoki.
Passed away peacefully at her home in Palmerston North surrounded by her whãnau on 10 October 2019. In her 83rd year. Loved daughter of the late Wehi Kotokoto Broughton and Rona Amelia (nee Wallace). Sister to Grace, Hori, Betty, Mei, Howard, and Bula. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wheturangi and Paddy, David and Vicki, Michael and Tricia, and Rahira and Brendon. Proud Nan of all her moko and mokomoko. Margaret will lie at Tainui Marae Otaki, until her funeral service at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 4 Convent Rd, Otaki, on Sunday 13 October at 12 noon.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 12, 2019