TURNBULL,
Margaret Louise:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 20th April 2020, aged 89 years. Loved wife of Neil (deceased), and sister of Frances Stone (deceased). A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve (deceased), Robyn and Mark, Helen and Malcolm. Dearly loved by her 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Due to the current situation a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will follow at a later date. Messages to the family can be sent c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 22, 2020