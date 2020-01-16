TAIAPA, Margaret Elizabeth:
Of Rongotea. On January 15, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 69 years. Loved daughter of the late Hugh and Betty Casey, cherished partner of Colin Avery (Ox), dearly loved mother to Frazer, and Jodi-Anne, loved sister, Nan/Grandma, mother-in-law, auntie and a friend to many. A service for Margaret will be held at Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11.00am. All welcome. In lieu of flowers donations to Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter, P O Box 370, Palmerston North 4440 would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 16, 2020