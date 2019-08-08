SOWRY,
Margaret Jessie Lillian:
Formerly of Hukanui. On August 6, 2019, peacefully at Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Keith for 62 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Roger & Shirley (Paraparaumu), Jo-Anne & Alan Bisset (Pahiatua), Bronwyn & Gary Waterhouse (Paraparaumu). Beloved Nana of Katherine, Erica, David Pip; Adele, Sam, Michelle; Joshua, Matthew, and great-Nana of Andrew. In lieu of flowers, donations to the life Flight Trust, PO Box 14448 Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday, August 13, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium. Messages to the Sowry family c/- PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 8, 2019