RUTHERFORD,
Margaret Alice:
Of Bunnythorpe. On Thursday, January 16th 2020 (peacefully) at home. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Colin for 60 years, much loved Mum of John and Marie, Paul and Lynne, Noel and Alison, loved Nana of all her grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
''Forever in our hearts''.
Messages to Mr C. Rutherford, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Margaret will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, January 21st 2020 at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Bunnythorpe Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 18, 2020