Of Feilding. Peacefully passed away on May 11, 2020, at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Julie, Rod and Fiona, much loved Nana of Sam, Laura, Tegan, and Austin. Treasured sister, sister-in-law and aunty of the Fairless and Pedley families. Due to current restrictions a private family service has been held. A memorial Service will be held at a later date. All communications to the Pedley Family, RD 7, Feilding 4777.

Published in Manawatu Standard on May 16, 2020
