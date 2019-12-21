PALMER, Margaret Elaine
(Elaine) (nee Dixon):
Formerly of Palmerston North. Peacefully at Havelock North on 12th December 2019, aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late George. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Margaret, Nola, Bob and Janine. Loved nana to her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Devoted twin sister to the late Betty, and loved sister of Gordon Dixon (Palmerston North), the late Maurice and the late Shirley. In accordance with Elaine's wishes, a private cremation service has been held. All messages to the Palmer family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 21, 2019