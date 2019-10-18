NESDALE,
Margaret Doris (nee Ewing):
After 86 life filled years, our dear Mum passed away peacefully on 17th October 2019. Loved and cherished wife of the late Moss (Thomas), proud and loving mum of Denise, and Annette, and son-in-law Michael. Kind friend, gardener, avid baker and recipe collector, and loving sister and aunty to many. She will leave a large gap in all our lives. Rosary will be recited at 6.00pm on Sunday 20th October 2019 at St Patrick's Catholic Church, cnr Edwards Street and Kimbolton Road, Kimbolton. Requiem Mass also at St Patrick's Catholic Church, to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at 11.00am on Monday 21st October 2019, followed by interment at Kimbolton Cemetery. Special thanks to Pat Turner for her loving care for several years, Martina, Boo and Kathy (Feilding district nurses) and the kind staff at Arohanui Hospice.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 18, 2019