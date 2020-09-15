McHARDY,
Margaret Rose (Maggie):
The Matriarch of our family, passed away surrounded by her loving family in Palmerston North.
24.9.1940 - 13.9.2020
Loved Mum, Ma, Maggie of Trudy and Allan, Vicky, Phillip, Louise and Richard, Selena and Mark, Karina and Inia. Loved nan of Kayla and Jason, Brooke and Kyle, Mitchell, Jorga, Alex, Jahnna, Brooke-Rose, Keely, Kodie and Kallum, Cory, Dannielle, and Riana. Special old nana to her 9 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved by her brothers and sisters. RIP.
"You were truly loved, and
we will miss you a million".
Messages to the McHardy family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Margaret will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 17 September 2020, at 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 15, 2020