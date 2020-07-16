MARTIN, Margaret Joyce:
Passed away at Palmerston North Hospital on Tuesday 14 July 2020, surrounded by her loving family, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter (dec) and Anne; Roger and Karen; Linda; Bruce and Donna; Trevor and Ngaire. Loved Gran of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North, on Friday 17 June 2020 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to PN Rescue Helicopter can be left at the service or posted to PO Box 370, Palmerston North. Messages can be sent to the Martin family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 16, 2020