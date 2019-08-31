LOCKWOOD, Margaret Rose
(née Thomson):
Margaret passed away peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday 28 August 2019. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Eddy (deceased), Christine and Richard Crookes, Heather and the late Graham Beckett, Robin, and Phillip and Liz. Treasured grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 16, and great-great-grandmother of one. A private family service has been held.
"May she rest in peace".
Messages of condolence may be addressed to c/- 28 Denbigh Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 31, 2019