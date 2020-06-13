KERSEL, Margaret Mary:

Margaret's family would like to thank everyone who sent us cards, emails and flowers, or who contacted us by phone. As we may not be able to thank you all individually please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to you all. We would also like to thank the staff of Ward 29 at Palmerston North Hospital for their support, and Father Joe for officiating at Margaret's private family service. Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



