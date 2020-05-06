KERSEL,
Margaret Mary (née Eaton):
Passed away on Monday 4 May 2020. Loved wife of the late Graham Kersel. Dearly loved mother of Garry and Kay; Paul; Maree Trethewey; and Brent and Katherine (Auckland). Nana to Kylie, Hayley, Cameron, Jordan, Sam, Lucy and Emma. Soulmate to the late Bill O'Reilly. Friend to Terry Rissetto and Helen O'Connor. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a family service will be held for Margaret at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Palmerston North, on Friday 8 May 2020. Messages can be sent to Margaret's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 6, 2020