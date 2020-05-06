Margaret KERSEL

  • "Margi, what can one say,I will miss you so much as will the..."
    - Lorraine Featherstone
  • "So very sorry to hear of Margaret's passing. Always had..."
    - Shona Cudby
  • "I am truly sorry for your loss and I hope the the memories..."
    - Donna Cullimore
  • "Thinking of you all with passing of your dear.Mum..."
    - Dorothy Northcott
  • "Dear Marie and Kylie thinking if you both ,sorry with Covid..."
    - Margaret Kersel
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063578143
Service
Private
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Death Notice

KERSEL,
Margaret Mary (née Eaton):
Passed away on Monday 4 May 2020. Loved wife of the late Graham Kersel. Dearly loved mother of Garry and Kay; Paul; Maree Trethewey; and Brent and Katherine (Auckland). Nana to Kylie, Hayley, Cameron, Jordan, Sam, Lucy and Emma. Soulmate to the late Bill O'Reilly. Friend to Terry Rissetto and Helen O'Connor. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a family service will be held for Margaret at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Palmerston North, on Friday 8 May 2020. Messages can be sent to Margaret's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.

Published in Manawatu Standard on May 6, 2020
