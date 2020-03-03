Margaret KENNARD

Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063490202
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Forrest Lawn Chapel
208 Guyton Street
Wanganui
Death Notice

KENNARD, Margaret:
Peacefully at Summerset Rest Home on Sunday 1st March 2020, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Rex. Much loved and cherished Mum of Jennifer & Richard, Malcolm, Adrienne, Alison, and the late Jane. Loved and treasured Nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be greatly missed by all her nieces and nephews. The family wish to express their sincere gratitude to all those people who provided exceptional care to our Mum over the years. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Margaret's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Friday 6th March 2020 at 11.30am, to be followed by Interment at the Bulls Clifton Cemetery, Watson Street, Bulls.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
