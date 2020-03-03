KENNARD, Margaret:

Peacefully at Summerset Rest Home on Sunday 1st March 2020, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Rex. Much loved and cherished Mum of Jennifer & Richard, Malcolm, Adrienne, Alison, and the late Jane. Loved and treasured Nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be greatly missed by all her nieces and nephews. The family wish to express their sincere gratitude to all those people who provided exceptional care to our Mum over the years. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Margaret's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Friday 6th March 2020 at 11.30am, to be followed by Interment at the Bulls Clifton Cemetery, Watson Street, Bulls.

