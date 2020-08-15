JOHANSEN, Margaret Jean:
On Monday 10 August 2020 at Palmerston North, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Rowland, mother of Andrew, Sandra and Bruce Wilson, Stuart and Christine, Paula and Greg Dickson, Karl and Lisa, and much loved Nanny of Susannah and Travis, Maree, Heidi, Stacey, Alice and Beth, Liam, Jessica, Rory, Zachary and Caitlin, and Kassandra and Isabella and her 10 great-grandchildren.
Finally at home with the Lord.
A service for Margaret will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 17 August 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 15, 2020