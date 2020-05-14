HUMM, Margaret Anne:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020, aged 83 years. Cherished daughter of the late Jack and Nell Hearfield. Dearly loved mother to Anne and Tony, and Jennie and Phil (Napier). Beloved Grandmother to Liddy (Napier), and Hayley and Epa (Wainuiomata); and Great-Grandmother to Alipate, Jokaveti and Asilika. Loved sister to Beth and Tom Prestage (Christchurch). All messages to the Humm family, c/- 282 Kimbolton Rd, Feilding. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a memorial for Margaret will be held at a later date.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 14, 2020