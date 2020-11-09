HOLLOWAY,
Margaret Ann (Sista):
Peacefully passed away on Monday 26 October 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Adored Mum of Trent. Precious sister and sister-in-law of Helen and Grant, Peter, Kath and Gavin, and Ashley.
Will be dearly missed by all her extended family and friends.
Our heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nursing staff who cared for Margaret during her brief stays at Arohanui Hospice and Palmerston North Hospital. In particular we are very appreciative of the meticulous care, dedication and generous support from Margaret's Ward 23 team. In keeping with Sista's wishes, a family service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 9, 2020