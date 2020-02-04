Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Te Kawau Memorial Recreation Centre Wye Street Rongotea View Map Death Notice



Of Rongotea, formerly of Wanganui. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Friday 31 January 2020. Aged 76 years. Loving wife of the late Murray for 48 years. Margaret felt blessed and proud of her two sons, Douglas and his wife Rebecca, and grandchildren Annabel, and Georgia; and Hamish and his wife Kirsty, and grandchildren William, and Kate. Loved by her sister Daune, her niece Anne, and cousin Robyn. Margaret along with Murray were both proud, passionate and active contributors of community groups such as Lions, Rongotea Committee, Playcentre, Scouting and her time in Council. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Hall entrance. Messages to the Giles Family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A private family interment will be held, followed by a Memorial Service at the Te Kawau Memorial Recreation Centre, Wye Street, Rongotea, on Saturday 8th February 2020 at 1.30pm. A loving and hard working lady with boundless work ethic, who will be greatly missed by all, especially her family.



NZIFH



GILES, Margaret Janet:Of Rongotea, formerly of Wanganui. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Friday 31 January 2020. Aged 76 years. Loving wife of the late Murray for 48 years. Margaret felt blessed and proud of her two sons, Douglas and his wife Rebecca, and grandchildren Annabel, and Georgia; and Hamish and his wife Kirsty, and grandchildren William, and Kate. Loved by her sister Daune, her niece Anne, and cousin Robyn. Margaret along with Murray were both proud, passionate and active contributors of community groups such as Lions, Rongotea Committee, Playcentre, Scouting and her time in Council. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Hall entrance. Messages to the Giles Family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A private family interment will be held, followed by a Memorial Service at the Te Kawau Memorial Recreation Centre, Wye Street, Rongotea, on Saturday 8th February 2020 at 1.30pm. A loving and hard working lady with boundless work ethic, who will be greatly missed by all, especially her family.NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers