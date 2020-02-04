GILES, Margaret Janet:
Of Rongotea, formerly of Wanganui. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Friday 31 January 2020. Aged 76 years. Loving wife of the late Murray for 48 years. Margaret felt blessed and proud of her two sons, Douglas and his wife Rebecca, and grandchildren Annabel, and Georgia; and Hamish and his wife Kirsty, and grandchildren William, and Kate. Loved by her sister Daune, her niece Anne, and cousin Robyn. Margaret along with Murray were both proud, passionate and active contributors of community groups such as Lions, Rongotea Committee, Playcentre, Scouting and her time in Council. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Hall entrance. Messages to the Giles Family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A private family interment will be held, followed by a Memorial Service at the Te Kawau Memorial Recreation Centre, Wye Street, Rongotea, on Saturday 8th February 2020 at 1.30pm. A loving and hard working lady with boundless work ethic, who will be greatly missed by all, especially her family.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 4, 2020