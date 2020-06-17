FORDYCE, Margaret Jean:

On June 13, 2020, at her home, in her 89th year. Dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Arthur. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn and Warwick, Marian, the late Ross, Janice and David Marley, and Bryan. Loved step-mother of Valda and Neil Greenwood, Bruce and May. Beloved Nana of Dianna and Dan; Shelly and Shane; James and Alina, Livia and Bogdan and Edwin and Adela; Hannah, Samuel and Sarah; and great-Nana of Logan, Flynn, Noa, Skye, and Layken. Beloved step-nana of Lydia and Hannah, Teiana, and Christopher. Beloved step-great-nana of Elijah, Brylee and Thomas. Loved aunty to all her nephews and nieces and sons-in-law John and Phil. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Atawhai. In memory of Margaret, a donation to Cranford Hospice may be left at the service and would be gratefully received. A service for Margaret will be held in St Columba's Presbyterian Church, 176 Gloucester St, Taradale, Napier, on Friday, June 19 at 11.00am, and will be followed by private cremation. Messages to The Fordyce Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.





