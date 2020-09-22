DONKERS, Margaret Ann
(née Pedersen):
Margaret passed away peacefully at Metlifecare Retirement Village on Sunday 20 September 2020, aged 81 years. Loved wife of the late Lou. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Maria and Bal, Anne Louise and Lloyd (both deceased). Grandmother of Johanna and Jadon. Loved by all her siblings. A service to remember Margaret will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 24 September 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
"At rest in the house of
the Lord"
Special thanks to the staff at Metlifecare. Messages can be sent to Margaret's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 22, 2020