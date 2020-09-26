CRAVEN, Margaret Ada
(nee Feierabend):
On September 24, 2020, in her 88th year. With great sadness, we farewell the loved Mum of Dianne (deceased) and John, Jude and Paul, Denise, and Tony and Heather. Special Nana, Nan, and Ada, to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Craven Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 26, 2020